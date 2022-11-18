scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Spain defender Jose Gaya out of World Cup with injury, Balde called up

Alejandro Balde will be Gaya's replacement in the squad for the 2010 world champions, with the 19-year-old earning his first senior call-up.

Spain's Jose Gaya in action Action. (REUTERS)

Spain left back Jose Gaya has withdrawn from their squad for the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury in training, the team announced on Friday.

The statement said that Gaya suffered a low-grade lateral sprain in his right ankle while training in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday and will return to Spain later on Friday.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Spain registered a friendly 3-1 win over Jordan in a warm-up game on Thursday, six days before they face Costa Rica in their World Cup opener. Luis Enrique’s side are also due to play Germany and Japan in Group E.

Alejandro Balde will be Gaya’s replacement in the squad for the 2010 world champions, with the 19-year-old earning his first senior call-up.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 08:46:13 pm
Next Story

Bombay HC restrains three ‘tenants’ from selling Kuwait royal family’s Mumbai property

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 18: Latest News