Oyarzabal, Porro score as Spain beat France 2-0, book spot in World Cup final

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro were the goal-scorers as Spain defeated France in the first semifinal to book a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. They will now either play England or Argentina depending on the result of second semifinal at Atlanta on Thursday night.
Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal drew a foul with a heady play as Spain took a 1-0 lead over France at halftime on Tuesday in the World Cup semifinals.
France defender Lucas Digne was trying to collect the ball after an awkward bounce when Yamal, a day after his 19th birthday, raced in from behind to challenge in the penalty area. Yamal was kicked as Digne tried to clear the ball.
Oyarzabal’s fifth goal of this year’s World Cup marked the first time either team has trailed in their seven games in this tournament.
It was only the third goal allowed by France, FIFA’s top-ranked team. Spain has allowed only one.
In the second half, Porro played a one-two pass with Dani Olmo as the Tottenham defender latched on to a reverse pass and calmly finished past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
Spain were playing first semifinal match since winning its only World Cup in 2010. France, meanwhile, were trying to get to its third consecutive final, after winning in 2018 and losing in a penalty shootout to Argentina four years ago.
In the first half, Spain also had a free kick from just beyond the area after Adrien Rabiot drew a yellow card for a foul on Dani Olmo in the eighth minute. Alex Baena’s kick went directly into the wall of French players.
Kylian Mbappé was in France’s starting lineup after the striker exited in the 77th minute of the team’s quarterfinal win over Morocco.
Mbappé scored his eighth goal against Morocco and entered the semifinals even with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The 39-year-old Messi has a World Cup-record 21 goals in his career, one more than the 27-year-old Mbappé.