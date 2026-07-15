Oyarzabal, Porro score as Spain beat France 2-0, book spot in World Cup final

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during a World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro were the goal-scorers as Spain defeated France in the first semifinal to book a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. They will now either play England or Argentina depending on the result of second semifinal at Atlanta on Thursday night.

Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal drew a foul with a heady play as Spain took a 1-0 lead over France at halftime on Tuesday in the World Cup semifinals.

France defender Lucas Digne was trying to collect the ball after an awkward bounce when Yamal, a day after his 19th birthday, raced in from behind to challenge in the penalty area. Yamal was kicked as Digne tried to clear the ball.