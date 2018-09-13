Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Spain considering bid to host Euro 2028 or 2030 World Cup

Several reports, citing government sources, said a bid to host the 2030 World Cup could possibly be made jointly with Portugal and Morocco.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: September 13, 2018 9:46:08 am
Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales. (Reuters/File)
Spain is reportedly considering a bid to host the 2028 European Championship or the 2030 World Cup. Spanish media reports, including by El Pais and sports daily Marca, say the idea was brought up on Wednesday in a meeting involving FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and football federation president Luis Rubiales.

Several reports, citing government sources, said a bid to host the 2030 World Cup could possibly be made jointly with Portugal and Morocco. South American soccer leaders are already promoting a three-way centenary bid by Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, which was the original World Cup host in 1930. There is already European interest from England, which is exploring bidding with other countries in the British Isles.

Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup. The city of Bilbao will host matches during Euro 2020. The Iberian nation also hosted Euro 1964 and bid jointly with Portugal for the 2018 World Cup, which was held in Russia.

Best of Express

