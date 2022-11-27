Spain coach Luis Enrique remembers his late daughter in emotional post

Spain manager Luis Enrique paid a touching tribute to to his late daughter before his team’s crunch World Cup match against Germany.

Enrique’s daughter Xana tragically passed away in 2019, aged just nine after a battle with cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Enrique wrote: “Today is a special day. Not only because we play Germany, but also because my daughter Xana would be turning 13 years old.

“My love, wherever you are, we love you.”

🎙️ Luis Enrique: “Today is a special day. Not only because we play Germany, but also because my daughter Xana would have turned 13. My love, wherever you are, I love you.” 🕊️❤️ #ESP | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vMtBbz566G — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 27, 2022

Looking ahead at the match against Germany the Spanish coach said that his team faces a “beautiful challenge”.

“Germany are a team that always plays on the attack,” Luis Enrique told a press conference on Saturday.

“That they need a result could have an impact, but they always try to keep the ball, press, they’re the team that plays most like Spain in the sense they want to control and dominate the game.

“It means that for us it’s a beautiful challenge, we have the same objectives, so I think it will be an open game.”