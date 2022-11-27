scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Spain coach Luis Enrique remembers his late daughter in emotional post

Luis Enrique uploaded this touching video to social media to remember his daughter.

Luis Enrique. (File)

Spain manager Luis Enrique paid a touching tribute to to his late daughter before his team’s crunch World Cup match against Germany.

Enrique’s daughter Xana tragically passed away in 2019, aged just nine after a battle with cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Enrique wrote: “Today is a special day. Not only because we play Germany, but also because my daughter Xana would be turning 13 years old.

“My love, wherever you are, we love you.”

Looking ahead at the match against Germany the Spanish coach said that his team faces a “beautiful challenge”.

“Germany are a team that always plays on the attack,” Luis Enrique told a press conference on Saturday.

“That they need a result could have an impact, but they always try to keep the ball, press, they’re the team that plays most like Spain in the sense they want to control and dominate the game.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...Premium
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...Premium
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...

“It means that for us it’s a beautiful challenge, we have the same objectives, so I think it will be an open game.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 10:34:48 pm
Next Story

Siddharth Chauhan’s Amar Colony wins special jury prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 27: Latest News
close