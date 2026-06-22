Spain bounce back; ride Lamine Yamal magic to thrash Saudi Arabia

There is little that could have jolted the Goliath-esque Spain more strongly than being kept at bay by Cape Verde’s veritable David. Coach Luis de la Fuente said as much before the World Cup favourites’ meeting with Saudi Arabia.

“The team is stung and sometimes criticism is motivating. The players do read things, they’re angry, and for sure tomorrow, the game will be very different.”

Six nights after failing to break through Cape Verde’s resistance at the same Atlanta Stadium, La Roja made amends in style. Lamine Yamal’s maiden World Cup start sparked a ruthless 4-0 hammering of their Asian opponents.

The Green Falcons, seeking to emulate the great Cape Verde escape, employed five men at the back in a departure from their usual 4-4-2 formation. But it was scant insurance against the artistry of an 18-year-old.

Yamal showed what Spain were missing in their opener from the outset, prancing around the Saudi defence threateningly in the very first minute.

Ten minutes of pressing in the Saudi half bore fruit after a delightful transition in midfield, as the ball found Mikel Oyarzabal on the left flank.

The frontman, who could only get his first touch after 30 minutes against Cape Verde, eyed a charging Yamal to his right and squared the ball across. The teen Barcelona sensation slid in smoothly and tapped it deftly through the narrow gap past custodian Mohammed Al-Owais. Just like that, the luminous new superstar had arrived on the biggest stage.

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The creative incision that went missing against the Blue Sharks was on full display. Provider Oyarzabal soon turned finisher, netting twice in the space of three minutes.

First, Dani Olmo sent a corner to Aymeric Laporte, who was able to nod it onwards to Oyarzabal. The Real Sociedad captain did the rest, beating Al-Owais to his right.

Another cross cracked the Saudi defence open, and Olmo set Oyarzabal up to stab in his second. Spain were up 3-0 before the first hydration break, and looking good for many more.

Oyarzabal very nearly completed his hat-trick in the 36th with a masterful trivela that flicked the crossbar. That no more goals were scored by half-time was down to Spain’s minor follies rather than the Green Falcons’ resistance.

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Also Read | How World Cup debutants Cape Verde frustrated Spain for 90 minutes

Unfortunately for Georgios Donis’ men, the Spanish party resumed post lemon break. Substitute Ferran Torres’ corner delivery was flicked on to Marc Cucurella, who pile-drove it with his left foot. The powerful shot was goal-bound and took a deflection off Hassan Al-Tambakti before going in.

Saudi’s first shot on target came in the 81st minute, a tame effort easily pouched by Unai Simon.

Spain found the back of the net for the fifth time, only for the goal to be ruled out on video review. A neat stoppage-time move saw Pedro Porro knock the ball across the six-yard box for a waiting Torres to slot home, but the Barcelona attacker was deemed to be marginally offside.

Unlike their previous outing, where Spain were hardly able to move the ball centrally, La Roja found ample acreage on the wings as well as down the middle.

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Saudi Arabia are not yet out of contention and Spain are still a point away from the knockouts. But the game depicted just how potent the European champions can be, when at full tilt.