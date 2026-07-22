Argentina players should be banned? Gavi speaks out after ugly brawl with Paredes

The full-time whistle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey may have brought ecstasy for Spain and agony for Argentina, but the ugly brawl between players from both sides left a sour taste for football fans across the world. Tempers flared, abuses were exchanged, and punches were thrown in a chaotic melee moments after Spain dominated the summit clash to win their second FIFA World Cup title.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbed Spain defender Eric García by the throat, sparking a mass confrontation that involved players, substitutes, and members of both coaching staffs. The altercation later saw Gavi dragged to the ground by Paredes in a nasty incident. FIFA has opened an investigation into the post-match events, with speculation suggesting several Argentina players could face bans for their actions.

Gavi, however, defended the Argentina players, insisting it was part of football and that they should not be punished.

“No, no. To tell you the truth, I don’t think they should be suspended. I understand it’s not a good image for the kids, for the children, but I think there’s also that side of football that’s a bit more aggressive,” Gavi told El Partidazo de COPE after returning from the World Cup in North America.

“Perhaps the most logical thing for me would be to send him off during the match and that’s it. But as I said, in the end I think it’s all football and it always has to be that way,” added Gavi, who was caught up in the chaos after the final whistle as he tangled with Paredes, while coach Roberto Ayala was seen punching Dani Olmo.

Spain won the game 1-0 to be crowned world champions for the second time in a hard-fought contest that saw Argentina reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernández was sent off.

Gavi’s heartfelt message

Gavi also shared a heartfelt social media post, thanking the people who influenced his career while reflecting on the sacrifices that helped him reach football’s biggest stage.

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“No one wakes me up from this dream, that of a boy from Los Palacios and Villafranca who dreams of winning the World Cup with his country, playing in the Jesús Navas pavilion, and now, at 21, fulfilling it in New York with a group of animals that will pass into history and remain forever in everyone’s memory.

“Each with their own story, the strength of this group has made us get the second star for this country, and millions of people celebrate this success, because this has to be celebrated! My story is that I’ve been through rough times in the last few years because of injuries, but thanks to mine, my family, friends, and all the work and sacrifice I’ve done to get here, today I can say it was all worth it, and I would go through it all again and more.

“I owe a lot to many people, starting with my family, to Liara, to Betis, to all the people of La Masia who welcomed me from the first day, coaches and staff of FC Barcelona, who made me grow as a football player and a person, and helped me reach the point where I can call myself a world champion. And a special memory to my grandmother, for that extra strength you gave me these past few months – I’m sure you’ve helped me from up there,” wrote Gavi on Instagram.