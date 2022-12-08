Southgate fears Covid-19 could wreck England’s World Cup hopes

England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up how much access players will have with their families at the World Cup amid his fears that COVID-19 could derail the team’s chances of success in Qatar.

#ENG and FA understandably wary of Covid. Tightened controls of those coming close to players, ie in hotel and media centre. No-risk approach so close to #FIFAWorldCup quarter-final with #FRA on Saturday. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 7, 2022

He is currently in discussions with his squad over how to approach family access and limit the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak.

All teams will follow strict medical protocols to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus at the tournament.

England was impacted by COVID-19 at the delayed European Championship in 2021 when Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate as a result of coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Southgate is determined to avoid a repeat.

“Obviously it’s quite fluid in terms of where we will be in terms of rates of infection and what that will look like. We would have a preference that families can engage, because that’s better for everybody,” Southgate said.

“But there is that decision around how much risk do you want to take, because if you lose a player or two players, for them that may be their only opportunity to play at the World Cup, and I’m sure their families will realize that as well.

“It is a decision that we’re talking with the senior players about, and they’re realizing how complicated that is.”