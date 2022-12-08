scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Southgate fears Covid-19 could wreck England’s World Cup hopes

England was impacted by COVID-19 at the delayed European Championship in 2021 when Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate as a result of coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

England manager Gareth Southgate during training . (REUTERS)

England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up how much access players will have with their families at the World Cup amid his fears that COVID-19 could derail the team’s chances of success in Qatar.

He is currently in discussions with his squad over how to approach family access and limit the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak.

All teams will follow strict medical protocols to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus at the tournament.

Southgate is determined to avoid a repeat.

“Obviously it’s quite fluid in terms of where we will be in terms of rates of infection and what that will look like. We would have a preference that families can engage, because that’s better for everybody,” Southgate said.

“But there is that decision around how much risk do you want to take, because if you lose a player or two players, for them that may be their only opportunity to play at the World Cup, and I’m sure their families will realize that as well.

“It is a decision that we’re talking with the senior players about, and they’re realizing how complicated that is.”

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:51:39 am
