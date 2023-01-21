Southampton vs Aston Villa tie halted due to drone

The Premier League tie between Southampton and Aston Villa had to be suspended for 10 minutes after a drone was caught flying over the St Mary’s Stadium. The players were forced off the pitch and later returned to finish the first half with both sides tied 0-0 going into half time.

Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety three minutes before the interval.

Recently, Leicester City management was furious after a drone camera was flown over to spy on their training methods and tactics on Thursday ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday.

A drone enters the match between Southampton and Aston Villa, and the referee stops the match and asks the players to enter the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/GvpIpjJ8TV — zack💚 FAST GOALS (@GoalsZack) January 21, 2023

In the video available on social media and on YouTube, the security guard at the club can be seen confronting the man. The Sun quoted the club’s security officer as saying, “The man was insistent he wouldn’t leave. He filmed drills which are supposed to be kept confidential. They’re a key part of team tactics and opponents finding out about them before a game would be a huge problem.”

In January last year, play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton because a drone was hovering above the field. The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.

The players had then returned for a short warm-up and the match resumed after the drone was taken down. 19 minutes was added as extra time.