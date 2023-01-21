scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Southampton vs Aston Villa tie halted due to drone

Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety three minutes before the interval.

Referee Michael Salisbury speaks to Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as he leads the players off the pitch after a drone flying over the stadium stops playduring the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Aston Villa at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

The Premier League tie between Southampton and Aston Villa had to be suspended for 10 minutes after a drone was caught flying over the St Mary’s Stadium. The players were forced off the pitch and later returned to finish the first half with both sides tied 0-0 going into half time.

Recently, Leicester City management was furious after a drone camera was flown over to spy on their training methods and tactics on Thursday ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday.

In the video available on social media and on YouTube, the security guard at the club can be seen confronting the man. The Sun quoted the club’s security officer as saying, “The man was insistent he wouldn’t leave. He filmed drills which are supposed to be kept confidential. They’re a key part of team tactics and opponents finding out about them before a game would be a huge problem.”

In January last year, play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton because a drone was hovering above the field. The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.

The players had then returned for a short warm-up and the match resumed after the drone was taken down. 19 minutes was added as extra time.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 22:25 IST
Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
