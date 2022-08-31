Southampton stun Chelsea, Inter and Roma with Serie A wins in early week football action

Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong were both on the scoresheet in the first half as Southampton beat Chelsea 2-1, handing the Thomas Tuchel side their second English Premier League defeat of the season.

While it was Raheem Sterling and Chelsea who dealt the first blow 23 minutes into the match, Southampton didn’t take long to complete the comeback after scoring an equaliser via Lavia three minutes after conceding.

The result meant Southampton jumped Chelsea to the seventh spot in the Premier League standings with as many points and a similar goal difference but on the merit of their win.

“It’s too easy to push us off track,” Tuchel said post match. “It’s too easy to bully us.”

Elsewhere in England’s top tier football league Leeds United and Everton played a 1-1 stalemate at Elland Road. Anthony Gordon’s first half advantage to the Toffees was nullified by Luis Sinisterra 10 minutes into the second. Leeds, who had defeated Chelsea earlier, now sit fifth in the standings while Everton are in the bottom half of the table.

Brighton also travelled to Fulham and were greeted by a well prepared Marco Silva side that one upped them in a 2-1 win courtesy of an Aleksandar Mitrovic goal and a Lewis Dunk own goal.

Inter and Roma victorious in Serie A

AS Roma marched to the top of the Italian league table with a 3-0 win over Monza that saw new signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus register a first half brace as what were his first two goals for his new club.

Post match, Roma manager Jose Mourinho was all praise for his new forward.

“Last year, when Juventus played here with us and he was being substituted, I told him ‘You’re really good, kid.’ Well, tonight I told him the same and we laughed thinking about how things have changed since then,” Mourinho told DAZN.

Inter also put pressure on the defending champions and their derby rivals, AC Milan, as they put three past Cremonese in a 3-1 win at home. Joaquin Correa, Nicollo Barella and Lautaro Martinez were on the scoresheet for the 2020/21 champions, who moved to the second spot in the points table, just above Milan.

Matchday five will see the meeting of the last two Serie A champions in the Derby della Madonnina a.k.a Milan Derby, with both teams hoping to further assert a lead in the standings early in the season.