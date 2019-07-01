Toggle Menu
Southampton sign Danny Ings on permanent deal from Liverpoolhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/southampton-sign-danny-ings-on-permanent-deal-from-liverpool-5809733/

Southampton sign Danny Ings on permanent deal from Liverpool

Danny Ings scored seven league goals for Southampton in 2018/19 season (Reuters)

Southampton have signed striker Danny Ings from Liverpool on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell at St Mary’s, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Ings joined the south coast side on a season-long loan in August 2018, and the club on Monday said it has now signed the player on a three-year deal.

British media reported the Saints paid Liverpool 20 million pounds ($25.3 million) for the 26-year-old.

Ings, who scored seven league goals in 24 games with the Saints last season, reported back at their training base for the first day of pre-season on Monday and said he was happy with the move.

“It feels good,” Ings, who has one England cap to his name, told the club website.

“Obviously being here for a season already, I felt like it was very up and down for me personally, with a few niggles and small injuries, and that was off the back of not having a strong pre-season.

“Now I’ve signed permanently, I feel great. I’ve looked after myself over the summer, and I’m just raring to go for the new season.”

