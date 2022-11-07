scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhuettl with club in relegation zone

Sunday's dismal display in their 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United left the south-coast club languishing in the relegation zone after only three wins from 14 league games so far.

Newcastle vs Southampton, EPLSouthampton's manager Ralph Hasenhuettl, center shakes hands with Southampton's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, right, after the English Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United in Southampton, England, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Michael Steele/Pool Photo via AP)

Southampton sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuettl on Monday after a poor start to the Premier League season that has left them in 18th place after six defeats in their last nine games.

“Hasenhuettl departs having made a significant contribution to the club,” Southampton said in a statement. “However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

Sunday’s dismal display in their 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United left the south-coast club languishing in the relegation zone after only three wins from 14 league games so far.

After four straight defeats, Southampton strung together a three-match unbeaten run before losing to Crystal Palace last weekend and needed to bounce back against Newcastle, but they were clearly second-best throughout the contest.

Scoring goals had also been a problem for Hasenhuettl’s side this season, with their profligacy on display yet again against Newcastle, where the Austrian manager looked exasperated on the touchline and was left ruing missed opportunities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Southampton have netted only 12 times in 14 matches. Only Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both also in the relegation zone, as well as 16th-placed Everton have scored fewer goals so far.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:16:37 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra govt forms committee to address Navi Mumbai realty issues

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 07: Latest News