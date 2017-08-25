Follow Us:
Southampton defender Maya Yoshida signs new three-year contract

By: Reuters | Published: August 25, 2017 3:18:26 pm
Maya Yoshida, Japan, VVV Venlo, Southampton Maya Yoshida has signed a new three-year contract to extend his stay until 2020. (Source: File)
Southampton defender Maya Yoshida has signed a new three-year contract to extend his stay until 2020, the Premier League club have said. The Japan international joined Southampton from Dutch side VVV Venlo in 2012 and has made 138 appearances.

He played 23 league games last season, becoming the first Japanese player to feature in 100 Premier League games.

“There was no reason to leave the club. I have been here for five years. In that time, I have had difficult moments, good moments – everything,” Yoshida told the club’s website. (southamptonfc.com)

“I feel like it’s my home and I’m very happy to continue my journey with Southampton. It’s a new chapter for my career.”
Southampton travel to Huddersfield Town in the league on Saturday.

