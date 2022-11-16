scorecardresearch
South Korea’s Son Heung-min trains with protective mask on, raises hope of participation against Uruguay in opener

There were serious doubts on Son's participation in the tournament after the injury but after surgery, he confirmed on social media that he would be able to make it.

Son had fractured an eye socket during a Champions League match against French side Marseille earlier this month and missed the last three of Tottenham's match before the World Cup.

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Son Heung-min was pictured training using a face mask on Monday in his nation’s World Cup camp, raising hopes that he will be fit to feature in their opening match against Uruguay on November 24.

Son had fractured an eye socket during a Champions League match against French side Marseille earlier this month and missed the last three of Tottenham’s match before the World Cup.

There were serious doubts on his participation in the tournament after the injury but after surgery, he confirmed on social media that he would be able to make it.

“Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world,” Son wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon.”

South Korea’s hopes at the World Cup rest heavily on captain Son, who has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for his country.

He won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season after sharing the scoring lead in English football’s top flight, strengthening his case as the country’s greatest player ever.

Qatar marks South Korea’s 11th appearance at the World Cup and its 10th straight. The country has reached the knockout rounds only twice — making the semifinals at home in 2002, and the last 16 in the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

They will kick off their campaign on Nov. 24 against Uruguay and also face Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

