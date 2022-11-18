Why South Korea is wary of fan zones for World Cup after the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy

South Korean fan club, Red Devils’ plan to organise a fan zone at Gwanghwamun Square in capital Seoul for the upcoming FIFA World Cup is yet to get a green light from the government.

In the aftermath of the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy to mourn those who passed away, the Korea Football Association (KFA) had decided to cancel a fan zone event scheduled earlier on November 4. At least 156 were reported dead and 198 injured in the incident on October 29 in the Itaewon neighbourhood of Seoul.

An official from the Seoul Metropolitan government said to The Korea Times, “We are arranging schedules to hold a meeting with our advisory panels. If held, decisions will be made right away (whether it’s approved or disapproved),”

The application submitted by the Red Devils is scheduled to be reviewed next week.

According to the regulations of the city if the event ‘occupies more than 557 metre square are of the Gwanghwamun Square,’ the approval has to come from an advisory panel, also if it ‘lasts for more than four days,’ and ’causes more than 144dB of noise’.

When questioned about the safety aspect of organising the event, Red Devils Chairman Lee Jung-Geun said, “With an event agency, we will secure more people who can manage and control the safety of the event. We also have asked for cooperation from Jongno Police Station and Fire Station.”

He further added, “We are planning to proceed with this event in a calm manner, such as wearing black ribbons during cheering and broadcasting memorial videos for the Itaewon victims. We believe this event can be of help to the public during the World Cup period if we show concern while proceeding (with the event).”

South Korea will face Uruguay in their opening Group H game on November 24, followed by Ghana on November 28 before finishing their group stage campaign against Portugal on December 2.