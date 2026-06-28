‘Utterly baffled’: South Korea president rips into coach after FIFA World Cup exit

South Korea President Lee Jae Myung has come down heavily on coach Hong Myung-bo, blaming the nation’s group-stage World Cup exit on favouritism in selection. He has also sought a sports ministry-led investigation into the team’s performance.

“I am not just taken aback by this unexpected outcome, I am utterly baffled,” Lee wrote on X on Sunday, reacting to the team’s ⁠early elimination.

South Korea were fancied by most to qualify for the knockouts from a relatively easy group A. But back-to-back defeats to Mexico and South Africa left the Taegeuk Warriors with three points and outside the eight best third-placed teams progressing to the round of 32.