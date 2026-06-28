‘Utterly baffled’: South Korea president rips into coach after FIFA World Cup exit

Lee Jae Myung minced no words, saying that "when an incompetent person is selected as a leader, the outcome is ⁠as clear as day"

By: Express News Service
2 min readJun 28, 2026 07:12 PM IST
South Korea were knocked out of FIFA World Cup from group stages. (AP)South Korea were knocked out of FIFA World Cup from group stages. (AP)
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South Korea President Lee Jae Myung has come down heavily on coach Hong Myung-bo, blaming the nation’s group-stage World Cup exit on favouritism in selection. He has also sought a sports ministry-led investigation into the team’s performance.

“I am not just taken aback by this unexpected outcome, I am utterly baffled,” Lee wrote on X on Sunday, reacting to the team’s ⁠early elimination.

South Korea were fancied by most to qualify for the knockouts from a relatively easy group A. But back-to-back defeats to Mexico and South Africa left the Taegeuk Warriors with three points and outside the eight best third-placed teams progressing to the round of 32.

“Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions are everything. When ‘us versus them’ is prioritised over competence, and an incompetent person is selected as a leader, the outcome is ⁠as clear as day,” the Korean president added.

Korean media had already been alleging favouritism and a non-transparent hiring process upon Hong’s reinstatement as national team manager in 2024. Hong had denied the allegations.

South Korean President's maiden India visit: trade, semiconductors on agenda South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a joint press conference. (AP Photo)

“The reason such botched appointments — which fail to ⁠distinguish between public ⁠and private interests and prioritise personal gain over the public good — are possible is that ⁠it is ‌impossible or difficult to monitor, check, and hold those with appointment authority accountable,” Lee further wrote.

A ‌petition to sack Hong, posted on the national assembly website on Thursday, soon gained the ‌signatures it needed for a preliminary review, while social media posts showing shops with signs banning Hong from the premises have gone viral in the country.

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“The failure to qualify… which ⁠has left the public feeling disheartened, appears to be the result of organisational and personnel failures,” Lee said. “I ask that the ‌Ministry of ⁠Culture, Sports and Tourism thoroughly investigate the exact circumstances of this incident, analyze its causes, and develop measures to prevent recurrence and ensure improvement.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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