Friday, Dec 02, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: South Korea 0-1 Portugal after 5 mins

World Cup 2022 Live Updates, South Korea vs Portugal: KOR vs POR live streaming and updates from Al Rayyan, Qatar.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 2, 2022 8:41:57 pm
FIFA World Cup 2022 | World Cup 2022 | FIFA 2022 |  South Korea vs PortugalSouth Korea vs Portugal Live Updates.

FIFA World Cup 2022 South Korea vs Portugal Live Scorecard:  South Korea battles Portugal in a bid to qualify for the next round. needs a win or a draw against South Korea to guarantee first place in Group H. That would also mean the team would avoid facing Brazil in the last 16 if the South American team also tops its group.

Fernando Santos has made six changes to the Portugal team. Diogo Dalot and Antonio Silva start in defence with Matheus Nunes and Vitinha in the midfield. Joao Mario and Ricardo Horta start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up top. Paulo Bento has made three changes to the Korean side that lost to Ghana with Kwon Kyung-won, Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-Sung coming into the starting XI.

South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.

Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Follow South Korea vs Portugal live action from Education City Stadium below.

20:40 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: 4 mins- GOAL !

Dalot running down the right flank finds Horta in the box who nails the volley and that means Portugal are ahead in quick time. Brilliant composure from Dalot and a clever finish from six yards out. KOR 0-1 POR

20:32 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: HERE WE GO!

PEEP! PEEP! South Korea in red get the ball rolling! Portugal are wearing their away kit for the first time in all white. Let's Play KOR 0-0 POR

20:28 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Time for the anthems

Here come the teams. First up is South Korea’s national anthem. Then Portugal and kick-off is just a few minutes away. Remember- The only previous meeting between South Korea and Portugal was at the 2002 World Cup. South Korea, who were co-hosts, won 1-0 through a Park Ji-Sung goal

20:26 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Tactical Set Up

20:06 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Portugal fans are all vibes

It is a colourful crowd present today at the Education City Stadium.

Image

19:58 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Superman Son
19:57 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Fans are excited for the game
19:41 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: South Korea v Portugal subs

South Korea Subs: Yoon, Min-Jae Kim, Paik, Hee-Chan Hwang, Bum-Keun Song, Jun-Ho Son, Hong, Eui-Jo Hwang, Na, Jo, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Tae-Hwan Kim, Yu-Min Cho, Jeong, Min-Kyu Song.

Portugal Subs: Rui Patricio, Dias, Guerreiro, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Jose Sa, William Carvalho, Leao, Goncalo Ramos.

19:40 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: South Korea XI

Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.

19:35 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Portugal XI

Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Silva, Cancelo, Neves, Nunes, Vitinha, Mario, Ronaldo, Horta

19:29 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Match Officials

Referee: Facundo Tello
Assistant referees: Ezequiel Braislovsky and Gabriel Chade
Fourth official: Maguette N’Diaye
Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo

19:27 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Son eyeing goal

Son Heung-min has yet to score at the tournament for South Korea, which followed a 0-0 draw against Uruguay with a wild 3-2 loss to Ghana. Son, though, doesn't seem to be too affected by wearing a protective mask after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye in a challenge while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League.

19:18 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Bento not on the bench

Korea coach Paulo Bento was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after he blew the final whistle with his team about to take a corner. Bento will not be on the bench against Portugal, but he urged his team to embrace the huge challenge against his country.

Image

19:17 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: What Korea must do tonight

The Koreans must beat the 2016 European champions – as they did at the 2002 World Cup on home soil – and hope that the result of the other final Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay goes their way too. Portugal are top on six points, ahead of Ghana (three), South Korea (one) and Uruguay (one).

19:13 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Rotation for Portugal

Santos confirmed that defender Nuno Mendes will miss the rest of World Cup after the player left the pitch in tears against Uruguay when he sustained a thigh injury.“Unfortunately he is out but by his will he will stay with us. It was his desire, his club agreed, and he will start his recovery here. His enormous desire to stay with us reflects the state of mind of the whole squad,” he said. With Mendes, Otavio and Danilo injured, Santos said he expects to rotate part of his squad with a view to keeping some players fresh for their game in the last 16.

19:12 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: When was the last time Portugal and Korea met?

South Korea defeated Portugal 1-0 in a group game at the World Cup in 2002 as Park Ji-sung scored for the Asian side, which was then managed by Guus Hiddink.

19:11 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Did you know?

Portugal have lost only one of their last 14 World Cup group-stage matches (W8 D5). South Korea are the only Asian country to have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, when they were co-hosts in 2002, while Portugal's best achievement was the third-place finish in 1966.

18:56 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Ronaldo to rest tonight

Ronaldo missed team training on Wednesday, instead completing a session in the gym, and there’s a chance he will be saved for the last 16. That would give the likes of Gonçalo Ramos or Andre Silva a rare chance to start up front. Three games in nine days could prove to be too much for the 37-year-old forward, who hasn’t played significant minutes this season for Manchester United.

18:51 (IST)02 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Hello and Welcome

Its the final day of the group stage games. Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination. Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16. Portugal needs a win or a draw against South Korea to guarantee first place in Group H. That would also mean the team would avoid facing Brazil in the last 16 if the South American team also tops its group. Stay tuned for live updates.

South Korea need passion, cohesion and a bit of luck against Portugal

South Korea's Son Heung-min warms up with his teammates.

South Korea will have two things to offer when they face Portugal in their must-win final Group H game at the World Cup – collective dedication and passion – as they hope for a miracle to qualify for the last 16 on Friday.

The Koreans are third in Group H with one point and must beat Portugal to have a chance to progress to the knockout stage for the third time after 2002 and 2010. Portugal have already qualified but still need a point to guarantee top spot so might not field a reserve team at the Education City stadium. (READ MORE)

Ghana vs Uruguay: Black Stars hope to bury the ghosts of Soccer City and Suarez’s ‘Hand of Devil’ moment

Luis Suarez was as unremorseful on Thursday as he was 12 years ago. During the pre-match press conference in Doha, a Ghanaian journalist didn’t mince words in describing how the country felt about the Uruguayan striker. “Some Ghana fans feel you are the devil itself,” the journalist began, going on to say how the country was looking forward to his retirement before eventually asking him if he’d apologise.

Suarez, rather cheekily, replied: “(sic) I did handball the ball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. Maybe I would apologise if I did a tackle, injured a player and took a red card. But in this situation… It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. The player who missed the penalty, he would do the same. It’s not my responsibility how he shot the penalty.” (READ MORE)

