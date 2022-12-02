FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: South Korea 0-1 Portugal after 5 mins

FIFA World Cup 2022 South Korea vs Portugal Live Scorecard: South Korea battles Portugal in a bid to qualify for the next round. needs a win or a draw against South Korea to guarantee first place in Group H. That would also mean the team would avoid facing Brazil in the last 16 if the South American team also tops its group.
Fernando Santos has made six changes to the Portugal team. Diogo Dalot and Antonio Silva start in defence with Matheus Nunes and Vitinha in the midfield. Joao Mario and Ricardo Horta start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up top. Paulo Bento has made three changes to the Korean side that lost to Ghana with Kwon Kyung-won, Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-Sung coming into the starting XI.
South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.
Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta
Dalot running down the right flank finds Horta in the box who nails the volley and that means Portugal are ahead in quick time. Brilliant composure from Dalot and a clever finish from six yards out. KOR 0-1 POR
PEEP! PEEP! South Korea in red get the ball rolling! Portugal are wearing their away kit for the first time in all white. Let's Play KOR 0-0 POR
Here come the teams. First up is South Korea’s national anthem. Then Portugal and kick-off is just a few minutes away. Remember- The only previous meeting between South Korea and Portugal was at the 2002 World Cup. South Korea, who were co-hosts, won 1-0 through a Park Ji-Sung goal
It is a colourful crowd present today at the Education City Stadium.
South Korea Subs: Yoon, Min-Jae Kim, Paik, Hee-Chan Hwang, Bum-Keun Song, Jun-Ho Son, Hong, Eui-Jo Hwang, Na, Jo, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Tae-Hwan Kim, Yu-Min Cho, Jeong, Min-Kyu Song.
Portugal Subs: Rui Patricio, Dias, Guerreiro, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Jose Sa, William Carvalho, Leao, Goncalo Ramos.
Referee: Facundo Tello
Assistant referees: Ezequiel Braislovsky and Gabriel Chade
Fourth official: Maguette N’Diaye
Video Assistant Referee: Nicolas Gallo
Son Heung-min has yet to score at the tournament for South Korea, which followed a 0-0 draw against Uruguay with a wild 3-2 loss to Ghana. Son, though, doesn't seem to be too affected by wearing a protective mask after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye in a challenge while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League.
Korea coach Paulo Bento was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after he blew the final whistle with his team about to take a corner. Bento will not be on the bench against Portugal, but he urged his team to embrace the huge challenge against his country.
The Koreans must beat the 2016 European champions – as they did at the 2002 World Cup on home soil – and hope that the result of the other final Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay goes their way too. Portugal are top on six points, ahead of Ghana (three), South Korea (one) and Uruguay (one).
Santos confirmed that defender Nuno Mendes will miss the rest of World Cup after the player left the pitch in tears against Uruguay when he sustained a thigh injury.“Unfortunately he is out but by his will he will stay with us. It was his desire, his club agreed, and he will start his recovery here. His enormous desire to stay with us reflects the state of mind of the whole squad,” he said. With Mendes, Otavio and Danilo injured, Santos said he expects to rotate part of his squad with a view to keeping some players fresh for their game in the last 16.
South Korea defeated Portugal 1-0 in a group game at the World Cup in 2002 as Park Ji-sung scored for the Asian side, which was then managed by Guus Hiddink.
Portugal have lost only one of their last 14 World Cup group-stage matches (W8 D5). South Korea are the only Asian country to have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, when they were co-hosts in 2002, while Portugal's best achievement was the third-place finish in 1966.
Ronaldo missed team training on Wednesday, instead completing a session in the gym, and there’s a chance he will be saved for the last 16. That would give the likes of Gonçalo Ramos or Andre Silva a rare chance to start up front. Three games in nine days could prove to be too much for the 37-year-old forward, who hasn’t played significant minutes this season for Manchester United.
Its the final day of the group stage games. Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination. Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16. Portugal needs a win or a draw against South Korea to guarantee first place in Group H. That would also mean the team would avoid facing Brazil in the last 16 if the South American team also tops its group. Stay tuned for live updates.