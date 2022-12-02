scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

South Korea beat Portugal to qualify for the next round of FIFA World Cup 2022

The last-gasp win for South Korea looked set to earn them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who were winning 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.

South Korea, Fifa World CupSouth Korea's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group H match between South Korea and Portugal. (AP)

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea’s time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations.

After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 10:59:26 pm
