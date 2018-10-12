Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
South Korea beat Uruguay 2-1 despite Son Heung-min’s penalty miss 

South Korea defeated Uruguay 2-1 for the first time in a friendly at sold-out Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday.

By: AP | Seoul | Published: October 12, 2018 8:10:58 pm

Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani in action with South Korea’s Hong Chul and Kim Seung-Gyu. (Source: REUTERS)

Despite Son Heung-min’s penalty being saved, South Korea defeated Uruguay 2-1 for the first time in a friendly at sold-out Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday. While Matias Vecino canceled out Hwang Ui-jo’s opener after 71 minutes, Jung Woo-young scored the winner with 11 minutes remaining in front of more than 64,000 spectators.

South Korea had a chance to take the lead against Uruguay for the first time in eight matchups, after more than an hour when Sebastian Coates fouled Hwang in the area. Son stepped up but Fernando Muslera saved the spot kick and Hwang hit in the rebound.

Five minutes later, Vecino equalized, then midfielder Jung bagged the winning goal. Uruguay won six and drew one of the previous meetings between the teams. South Korea, preparing for the 2019 Asian Cup in January, hosts Panama on Tuesday, while Uruguay heads east to take on Japan.

