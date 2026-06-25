How an imperfect South African team qualified for the World Cup knockouts

Barely any facet of South Africa’s 1-0 win over South Korea resembled perfection. Certainly not their football. They had 31.5% ball possession — the lowest ever for the team at a World Cup game. The goal itself was hardly perfect, either. The goalscorer, Thapelo Maseko’s first touch was much heavier than ideal. His shot was laced with venom and spite, but it could have been saved if the goalkeeper had positioned himself correctly.

Yet, for all their imperfections, South Africa have qualified for the knockouts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a statement you would not have believed, had it been furnished in the immediate aftermath of their embarrassing defeat to Mexico. It raises an intriguing question: would they have achieved what they have, becoming only the seventh African nation to reach a World Cup knockout stage, had they been perfect?

Maseko most definitely has not had a perfect career so far. It once seemed it would. He was the youngest player in South Africa’s 2023 AFCON squad. Given his inexperience, not many expected him to play. Not only did he do so, but he also scored. That, too, with his family in attendance.

The same tournament, however, delivered a cruel twist. Maseko ruptured his hamstring and disappeared from the national team picture for two years. By the time he returned, South Africa had found alternatives, and Mamelodi Sundowns FC could offer him little more than a place in their developmental setup. Had he not forced himself to leave the country and join Cypriotic side AEL Limassol on loan, Maseko would not have been at the World Cup.

When news of his selection arrived, his mother reportedly cried so uncontrollably that an ambulance had to be called.

Sphephelo ‘Yaya’ Sithole’s campaign at the World Cup has been anything but perfect. His mistake led to the opening goal of the tournament. It was only one of the unwanted firsts attached to his name that day. His red card was also the first of the tournament, and the first since 1994 where a marching order was brandished in the opening encounter.

Sithole assumed his career was all but over when he fractured both his tibia and fibula. Like Maseko, he lost his place in the national team.

Story continues below this ad

Upon recovering, Sithole acknowledged: “I thought the injury was the end of my career. It was tough mentally because if you are injured, you can’t do anything.”

Today, he ran his socks off. And we do not mention the phrase generically. Data backs the claim — 11.43 kilometres covered, 1.88 kilometres of those in high speed; 53 passes, 49 of those successful. In all of these metrics, he leads the charts among South Africans.

South Africa defeated South Korea to make their way into round of 32. (AP) South Africa defeated South Korea to make their way into round of 32. (AP)

Coach Hugo Broos has not had a perfect career either. He was sacked as Cameroon manager barely ten months after guiding the nation to its first AFCON title in 15 years. Following a disappointing Confederations Cup campaign, FECAFOOT replaced him with Rigobert Song.

His first application to become South Africa’s coach was rejected. SAFA went with Stuart Baxter. Only at the second attempt did South Africa hand him the reins. Today, he is second to only Ephraim Mashaba in points-per-game among Bafana Bafana managers to spend at least a year in charge.

Story continues below this ad

Neither of these men has been perfect, nor has their game against South Korea. Perhaps, though, imperfection is something the country has become accustomed to having accentuated. At a White House meeting last year, US President Donald Trump accused South Africa of committing the “opposite of Apartheid.” In his defence, Cyril Ramaphosa did try to put up a case on why the allegations of ‘white genocide’ are false, but he was not listened to.

The imbalance of power meant Ramaphosa was never likely to dominate that conversation. Not against arguably the most powerful man in the world.

But when Broos was asked the same question — bizarrely, in the pre-match press conference that had nothing to do with politics — he came up with a genius reply. “I will answer that question,” he said at first. Silence filled the room. Now, the Americans were listening. Leaning in. Eagerly awaiting what he has to say. South Africa’s media officer may already have been drafting contingency statements.

And then came the answer: “My answer is that I will not answer the question.”

Story continues below this ad

The imperfect South African team is at the knockouts. And they are under no obligation to explain how they got there.