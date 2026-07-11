South Africa’s FIFA World Cup star Jayden Adams dies at 25 in Cape Town

Jayden Adams talked the way he played. Measured. Unhurried. Team-mates and reporters both noticed it, a stillness in how he chose his words that mirrored the way he chose his passes, never rushed, always weighted for whoever was meant to receive them.

He was found dead on Saturday morning at a property in Schotschekloof, Cape Town. Police say officers responded to the scene shortly before 11am. Police have opened an inquest; the cause has not been confirmed, and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has asked the public to exercise restraint and compassion and refrain from speculation while the family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given space. That request is honoured here.

What is known is a life that moved fast and stayed quiet about it.

He grew up in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, the kind of neighbourhood where a football finds a child before anyone hands him one. His father, Juanito, told Soccer Laduma he used to set up matches in the backyard, pushing him to play up an age group or two. The first time the family gathered to watch him show off at three years old, Juanito said, he refused to touch the ball; at five, he started properly. His mother, Candice, said in the same interview that he shares her temperament: “Jayden is a very quiet person. [He] doesn’t like to speak, he doesn’t like the media and that stuff, I guess I’m also like that.”

He signed with Stellenbosch FC’s academy and, in August 2020, became the club’s first academy graduate handed a professional contract, making his senior debut that same month as a substitute in a draw against Chippa United.

The nerves never fully left him. At the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, moments before a scheduled interview, he collapsed to the floor in front of a small group of waiting journalists, overwhelmed, needing water before he could speak. The moment was recalled afterward by veteran SABC Sport journalist Velile Mnyandu, who was present. It was the same tournament where South Africa won bronze and Adams, then 22, played his way into Hugo Broos’s plans. On the flight home, teammate Zakhele Lepasa told him he should skip the local giants and move overseas instead. Adams stayed, and joined Mamelodi Sundowns, one of those local giants, in January 2025.

The move didn’t pay off right away. He struggled for minutes behind an experienced midfield and missed the 2025 AFCON squad. At his lowest point, he later told Goal.com, he went to a teammate’s room, “I’m not gonna mention names,” he said, and told him, “I will start every game.” He went home to Cape Town after that, and has said he trained alone and sat with the disappointment rather than talk it away. He came back with his hair cut short and his game sharper, forced his way into a Champions League-winning Sundowns midfield, and earned his place back in Bafana Bafana in time for the World Cup. When Sundowns lifted the trophy in May, he dedicated his winner’s medal to Oshwin Andries, a Stellenbosch teammate who had died after a stabbing in 2023.

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He started South Africa’s opening match, a defeat to co-hosts Mexico, then started against Czechia and came off at half-time as Bafana fought back to a draw, a substitution he later called, in comments to News24, a surprise at the time but ultimately the right call. It was only afterward, McKenzie has since said, that it emerged Adams had taken the field that day carrying fresh grief.

His grandmother, Marianna, had died only hours before kickoff. The minister recalled noticing how unusually quiet Adams seemed on the bench after coming off, not yet knowing why. Adams featured again off the bench, entering in the 80th minute, as South Africa beat South Korea to reach the last 32 for the first time in the country’s World Cup history. He was an unused substitute when Canada ended the run.

He was due back at Sundowns’ pre-season camp in Austria within the week. The tributes have used the word humble more than any other. His own mother had used it first, years earlier, in a different sentence: a boy who didn’t care for attention, who did things his own way and on his own time.

He leaves a young daughter.