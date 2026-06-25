Joy on the streets in South Africa as Bafana Bafana make World Cup history

In the seconds after the final whistle blew in Monterrey, Mexico, people took to the streets thousands of kilometres away under dark skies in South Africa as their football team progressed past the group stage of a FIFA World Cup for the first time. The victory was made even sweeter by the fact that they had defeated the heavily favoured South Korea, who are placed 26 spots above Bafana Bafana in the world rankings.

Thapelo Maseko scored in the 63rd minute to put South Africa ahead. After that, it was mostly South Korea with the ball but they struggled to create any clear cut chances and challenge South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. There was a late header from Park Jin-Seob that Williams saved and when the final whistle blew, the South Africans streamed onto the pitch from the bench while those who were playing sank to their knees.