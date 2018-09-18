Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Sourav Ganguly backs ATK to win ISL this season

This season ATK have made their intentions clear roping in Steve Coppell, who had guided Kerala Blasters to a runners-up finish in his first season.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: September 18, 2018 10:23:52 pm
Sourav Ganguly hopes ATK will rise afresh after a forgettable last season. (Source: PTI)
Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and co-owner of Indian Super League side ATK, hopes the team will rise afresh after a forgettable last season. The two-time champions looked completely out of sorts in the last season finishing a dismal ninth, its worst-ever performance since the inception of the league.

This season ATK have made their intentions clear roping in Steve Coppell, who had guided Kerala Blasters to a runners-up finish in his first season, and took debutants Jamshedpur FC to a creditable fifth place in the previous edition.

“To all, this is the new film of the season, hopefully it will bring us luck and we will have a good year. Our record at Hero ISL is phenomenal, yes it wasn’t a great last year but we will surely turn it around this time,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional shoot.

Season five of ISL will kick off with ATK taking on Kerala Blasters FC on September 29 at the Saltlake Stadium.

