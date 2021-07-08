ISL wishes Sourav Ganguly on his birthday with photo in ATK jersey, fans express ire

The ISL's social media handles wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday with a photo of him in an ATK shirt. (Twitter/ISL)

The social media handles of the Indian Super League (ISL) were at the end of some angry reactions from Mohun Bagan supporters after they wished Sourav Ganguly on his 49th birthday with a photo of him in an ATK jersey.

There has been a deal between ATK and Mohun Bagan for a long time now. The two clubs have also taken part in the ISL as a joint entity after completing a merger deal a season ago. However, some Mohun Bagan supporters are yet to get on board with the prospect of the merged ‘ATK Mohun Bagan’ identity.

Although this ‘rebellion’ was ignited and extinguished once before last season, it has started once again on social media as we near the new season. Mohun Bagan’s multiple fan pages on social media have been trending the #removeATK hashtag for quite some time now.

It was in the middle of this social media wave that the ISL’s post was made.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday. Wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity and fans. From Virender Sehwag to Dinesh Karthik, the ICC and cricket bodies, social media was flooded with outpouring love and photos of ‘Dada’ with #HappyBirthdayDada trending on Twitter.

Ganguly is regarded as India’s game-changer in International cricket during the 2000s. The Bengal Tiger holds a massive fan base, much like his successor MS Dhoni, who celebrated his 40th birthday the previous day.