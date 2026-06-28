‘Sorry Gary’: Kane’s cheeky message to England great after breaking his record

Harry Kane had a cheeky message for Gary Lineker after surpassing the legend as England’s all-time leading World Cup goal-scorer on Sunday. “Sorry Gary, I’m one ahead of you now,” the superstar Bayern Munich forward told reporters.
Kane powered home a superb header off a Jude Bellingham cross to net his 11th tournament goal overall, en route Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Panama in East Rutherford. It was one more than Lineker, who scored 10 goals across two tournaments.
The 65-year-old former England striker had won the Golden Boot with six goals at Mexico in 1986, before adding four at Italy in 1990.
“I’m sure he’ll send some congratulations and I’ve said before (he’s) one of England’s greatest strikers, especially in World Cups. To go ahead of him now is a proud moment for myself and I’m sure he’ll be happy for me,” Kane added on a serious note.
Lineker was indeed happy for Kane. He said on ‘The Rest Is Football’ Netflix talk show: “Thank you very much Harry, sincere congratulations, absolutely. I genuinely mean it I’m thrilled for it.
“Forty years is a long time I am kind of bored of it. I couldn’t be more thrilled that it’s Harry Kane.”
Lineker had earlier described Kane as the “greatest English striker we’ve ever had” after his brace in the team’s first game, against Croatia.
Bellingham, who scored England’s opener against Panama, resonated with the sentiment. “It’s an honour to play with him (Kane),” Bellingham said. “He’s the best England player of all time; he’s the one who’s showed up more than anyone, more than any England player.
“He’s at a level at the moment which is just incredible. You just don’t doubt him, as you know he’s going to make a difference in the game.”
Manager Thomas Tuchel chimed in, “It is fantastic that he has this chance to break this record at a World Cup. He did this with us. Harry is an amazing state of mind, physically, as well. He is hungry to go all the way in this World Cup. He is not satisfied, which shows us the character and determination of him.”
Kane is already England’s record goal-scorer at the international stage, with 82 goals from 116 appearances. He won the Golden Boot during the 2018 World Cup in Russia with six goals in England’s run to the semifinals.
With his third goal of the 2026 edition, the 32-year-old is in contention to become the first player to win the Golden Boot twice. He is three goals behind Lionel Messi at six, while Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembélé and Vinícius Júnior each have four.
Having advanced as the top-placed team in Group L, England next face DR Congo in the round of 32 in Atlanta.