‘Sorry Gary’: Kane’s cheeky message to England great after breaking his record

Harry Kane had a cheeky message for Gary Lineker after surpassing the legend as England’s all-time leading World Cup goal-scorer on Sunday. “Sorry Gary, I’m one ahead of you now,” the superstar Bayern Munich forward told reporters.

Kane powered home a superb header off a Jude Bellingham cross to net his 11th tournament goal overall, en route Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Panama in East Rutherford. It was one more than Lineker, who scored 10 goals across two tournaments.

The 65-year-old former England striker had won the Golden Boot with six goals at Mexico in 1986, before adding four at Italy in 1990.

“I’m sure he’ll send some congratulations and I’ve said before (he’s) one of England’s greatest strikers, especially in World Cups. To go ahead of him now is a proud moment for myself and I’m sure he’ll be happy for me,” Kane added on a serious note.