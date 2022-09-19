scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

‘Sorry….you deserve so much better than this’: Robin Uthappa on Sunil Chhetri being pushed by WB governor during trophy photoshoot

Earlier during the same ceremony, Sivasakthi Narayanan, who scored a goal for Bengaluru in the final can also be seen being pushed during his photo op.

Screengrabs of La Ganesan pushing Sunil Chhetri during the trophy photo op. (Twitter)

West Bengal governor La Ganesan received backlash after his video of pushing Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri as he received the Durand Cup trophy went viral on social media.

Chhetri and co. beat Mumbai City FC in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan to claim the 2022 Durand Cup title. Post match, as is the ceremony, the the 38-year-old was due to receive the trophy as the team captain.  It is during this time that La Ganesan, trying to make space for himself, can be seen asking Chhetri to move as he adjusts himself for the photo op.

The social media reacted to the incident’s video criticizing the politician for his act. Former India international, Robin Uthappa, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game took to Twitter and wrote, “That’s just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!!”

Earlier during the same ceremony, Sivasakthi Narayanan, who scored a goal for Bengaluru in the final can also be seen being pushed during his photo op.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

The win for Bengaluru marked the completion of a set for Simon Grayson’s side, who have previously lifted the trophies in I-League (2014 and 2016), Federation Cup (2015 and 2017), Super Cup (2018) and the Indian Super League (2019).

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 11:25:04 am
Next Story

IGNOU Admissions: Re-registration extended for July 2022 session; check how to apply

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: India, Australia cricketers practice ahead of 1st T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 19: Latest News