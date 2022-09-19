‘Sorry….you deserve so much better than this’: Robin Uthappa on Sunil Chhetri being pushed by WB governor during trophy photoshoot

West Bengal governor La Ganesan received backlash after his video of pushing Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri as he received the Durand Cup trophy went viral on social media.

Chhetri and co. beat Mumbai City FC in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan to claim the 2022 Durand Cup title. Post match, as is the ceremony, the the 38-year-old was due to receive the trophy as the team captain. It is during this time that La Ganesan, trying to make space for himself, can be seen asking Chhetri to move as he adjusts himself for the photo op.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️thats just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 19, 2022

The social media reacted to the incident’s video criticizing the politician for his act. Former India international, Robin Uthappa, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game took to Twitter and wrote, “That’s just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!!”

This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022

Earlier during the same ceremony, Sivasakthi Narayanan, who scored a goal for Bengaluru in the final can also be seen being pushed during his photo op.

The win for Bengaluru marked the completion of a set for Simon Grayson’s side, who have previously lifted the trophies in I-League (2014 and 2016), Federation Cup (2015 and 2017), Super Cup (2018) and the Indian Super League (2019).