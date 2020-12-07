Watch: Son’s wonder goal, Harry Kane give Tottenham 2-0 win over Arsenal

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's first goal (AP Photo)

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combined as both scored for Premier League leader Tottenham in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.

It was a wonder goal from Son that put Spurs in front in the 13th minute. Freed down the left by Kane, the South Korean cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-yard (meter) strike into the top corner.

Son with the perfect goal for Arabic commentary 😍 pic.twitter.com/oLrCJZUnyf — The Boi 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@ChuBoi) December 6, 2020

Son Heung-min’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 2 fouls won

2 tackles made

2 chances created

1 touch in the opp. box

1 shot

1 goal 10 goals for the season.🔥 pic.twitter.com/EM4DXtINkk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Son returned the favor to tee up Kane to smash in from close range in first-half stoppage time as Tottenham returned to first place. Arsenal is 11 points behind in 15th place.

The win came in front of the first crowd allowed at Tottenham’s stadium since March, with the 2,000 tickets restricted to home fans due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

30 – Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have now combined for 30 Premier League goals, the second most of any duo after Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) – 10 of those goals have come in 2020-21. Partnership. pic.twitter.com/Mx9bathyVc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Jamie Vardy clinches Leicester’s win at Sheffield United

Jamie Vardy scored in the 90th minute to give Leicester a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The striker kept his cool when through one-on-one and beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a confident right-foot finish.

Ayoze Perez marked his first Premier League start since Oct. 18 with the opening goal for Leicester, before Oli McBurnie immediately equalized with what was his first goal of the season.

But Vardy gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a first victory in five games in all competitions and a first in three Premier League matches, moving Leicester to within a point of leader Chelsea.

For the Blades, it was more misery. Chris Wilder’s side has made the worst ever start to a Premier League season and remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with only one point from 11 matches.

While some Premier League stadiums have been allowed 2,000 fans back in this weekend, Sheffield is subject to more stringent coronavirus restrictions, which means spectators are still prohibited.

