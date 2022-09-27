scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Son’s first half header sees South Korea down Cameroon

Cameroon narrowly missed out on an equaliser in the dying seconds of the half when Brian Mbeumo's strike from distance was deflected onto the crossbar.

Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs, English Premier League, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, Eric Dier, Indian Express, Newson carried the main threat against the visitors and it was from his deep cross in the fifth minute that the Koreans almost took the lead. (FILE)

Son Heung-min’s first half header earned South Korea a 1-0 win over Cameroon on Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium as the Tottenham Hotspur striker netted for the second game in a row for Paulo Bento’s side.

Son pounced in the 35th minute after Andre Onana kept out Kim Jin-su’s initial shot, the 30-year-old finding the target again after scoring a late free kick in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Costa Rica. Son carried the main threat against the visitors and it was from his deep cross in the fifth minute that the Koreans almost took the lead, Kim Jin-su nodding back across goal before Onana kept out Jeong Woo-yeong’s close range header.

Moumi Ngamaleu fired over the bar with a first-time effort from distance before the Koreans went in front 10 minutes from the interval.
Hwang fed full back Kim Jin-su on his underlapping run from deep and, while Onana was equal to the Jeonbuk Motors’ defender’s strike, he was unable to stop Son’s header from the rebound.

Cameroon narrowly missed out on an equaliser in the dying seconds of the half when Brian Mbeumo’s strike from distance was deflected onto the crossbar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

Son went close to claiming a second late in the game with a free kick that narrowly cleared the crossbar while Leandre Tawamba could have earned Cameroon a late draw, but his attempt to lob Kim Seung-gyu was too weak to clear the goalkeeper.
The Koreans, who will be appearing at their 10th consecutive World Cup, will face Ghana, Uruguay and Portugal at the finals in Qatar in November while Cameroon take on Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 08:08:04 pm
Next Story

How pollution, insects are threatening Taj Mahal, and what Supreme Court has said

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vsAUS, AUS vs IND, India beat AUstralia, India win series 2-1, Photo of India vs AUstralia, Hyderabad T20I, Virat Kohli batting, Suryakumar Yadav batting,
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I | In Pics: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 27: Latest News