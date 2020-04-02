Son Heung-min set to fulfill military duties in South Korea during lockdown

Son Heung-min is in South Korea now. (Source: File Photo) Son Heung-min is in South Korea now. (Source: File Photo)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min is set to report to a marines camp in his home country of South Korea later this month to fulfill his military service duties, a report claimed on Thursday.

In South Korea, every able-bodied men are obliged to serve in the military for a minimum of two years, but the forward was exempted from that rule when he helped his national team win the gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta/Palembang.

After winning the final against Japan 2-1 in extra-time, the 27-year old had broken down in tears as he was spared from a career-threatening stint as a conscript. He just had to complete basic training for three weeks and serve 500 hours of community service.

Son’s Premier League season met its end even before the coronavirus outbreak though, as he broke his arm against Aston Villa on February 16. He returned to his home country for “personal reasons” soon after.

But now according to South Korea’s Yonhap, Son will attend a boot camp on the island of Jeju on April 20 for his basic training.

Meanwhile, the Premier League is postponed until at least April 30 because of the pandemic and is likely to be delayed even longer.

