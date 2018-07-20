Son Heung-min signs new long-term deal at Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min has netted 47 goals in 140 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-min has netted 47 goals in 140 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has signed a new long-term contract until 2023, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old South Korea international has netted 47 goals in 140 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

He became the top Asian scorer in the Premier League history, surpassing former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung with a goal against Crystal Palace in November last year.

Son took his fine goalscoring touch to the World Cup in Russia where he scored twice for South Korea, including the second in a memorable 2-0 group stage win over 2014 winners Germany.

Ahead of the 2018-19 campaign with Spurs, Son will join the squad for the tour of the U.S. where they will compete in the International Champions Cup against AS Roma, Barcelona and AC Milan.

The club confirmed the forward will be available for their opening league fixture away at Newcastle United on Aug. 11 before he travels to Indonesia to represent his country at the Asian Games.

