Somali referee had association with terror groups: Trump admin official

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Africa's Referee of the Year 2025, returned to Somalia after being denied entry to the US ahead of the FIFA World Cup. (Wikimedia commons/Fédération Guinéenne Football)

A day after Somali referee Omar Artan was refused entry into the United states, a Trump administration official has alleged that the 34-year-old was sent back because of his “association with suspected members of terror organisations.”

Africa’s referee of the year in 2025 was set to become the first from his country to take charge of a FIFA World Cup game, but was denied entry at Miami International Airport on Monday, despite holding a diplomatic passport and a single-entry visa into the USA.

“This individual was seeking admission to the United States. Upon further inspection by CBP [Custom and Border Protection], derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered making the traveller ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA),” a US official was quoted as saying by the BBC.