‘It was a very tough period’: Somali referee Omar Artan on FIFA World Cup snub

In June, Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was refused entry into the United States to officiate in the FIFA World Cup. Fast forward to August, the 34-year-old is all set to officiate the UEFA Super Cup match between Champions League winner Paris Saint Germain and Europa League winner Aston Villa in Salzburg on Thursday.

“It was a very tough period. A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging. I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful,” Artan, who will be the first non-European referee to be charge of the Super Cup, said on Monday.

“I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can. You can do whatever you want to do. Don’t ever stop dreaming. If you want to be a referee, it’s the best thing that you can do. So go after it and do it, and don’t stop, regardless of what happens and irrespective of people preventing you from doing your job. Learn new things every day, refine your skills and, most importantly, be fair and consistent,” he added.

In June, Artan had travelled to Miami to report for FIFA’s pre-World Cup referees’ camp before the tournament. Instead, he spent about 11 hours undergoing questioning by border officials before being informed that he would not be admitted. He was carrying a diplomatic passport as well as a valid single-entry US visa issued for the World Cup.

A US government official later said the decision was based on alleged links to individuals suspected of belonging to terrorist organisations. Artan firmly denied any such association, saying officials had questioned him about the Somali militant group Al Shabab but that he knew nothing about the organisation.

#SuperCup referee Omar Artan has touched down in Salzburg 🇸🇴🛬🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/t4mwbPwFEZ — UEFA (@UEFA) August 10, 2026

The referee insisted he had completed every requirement before travelling and believed all his documentation was in order.

“I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” Artan said after the ordeal.

“I’m simply a referee trying to achieve the biggest dream of my career by working at the World Cup.”

Story continues below this ad

After being placed on a return flight to Turkey, Artan received assistance from FIFA representatives in Istanbul before continuing his journey to the Somalian capital of Mogadishu.

Artan returned home to a warm welcome and thanked the Somali public for standing by him during a difficult period. He also pledged to continue pursuing his ambition of officiating at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.