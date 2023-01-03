scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Sol Campbell gives nine reasons why he deserves Knighthood

Campbell expressed his discontent after his name was left out of the New Year's Honours list for knighthood.

Sol Campbell playing for Arsenal. (AP)
Former England and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has given nine reasons why he deserves Knighthood. After the New Year’s Honours was made public Campbell took to Twitter to express his discontent.

Campbell wrote “I’ve seen a lot of people get MBE OBE Sir’s for services to sport,”

“I will put my name down reasons why!” the former Arsenal defender added.

Mentioning his honours Campbell wrote “First is the 56 games without losing is a record. 2. Invincible Arsenal team 49 games without losing a record. 3. First black player to score in World Cup final for England!”

Campbell was part of the invincible Arsenal season in the 2003/04 season. It is the only time in the history of the Premiere League a side was unbeaten throughout the league campaign.

He further continued by strengthening his claim by writing “4. First black captain to lift a cup at Wembley. 5. First black English-speaking player to score in a Champions League final. 6. I played two decades and over 500 games in the Premiership. 7. Stood up for racism in football here and abroad!”

“8. Only English player to play in six consecutive tournaments for England. 9. Got into the World Cup best team 1998 and 2002 and one European team 2004 so at one stage I was pound for pound the best defender in the world. How many English men can say that?” he added.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 14:40 IST
As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka praises brother Rahul: ‘You did not deter from path of truth’

