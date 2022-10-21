scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Soccer-Arteta defends decision to play Saka despite burnout concerns

The Arsenal boss said world-class players play every three days and are expected to perform at their best after the Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his decision not to rest winger Bukayo Saka in a 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, saying the world’s top players are expected to perform at their best while playing once every three days.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Saka has started 12 of the Premier League club’s 14 matches in all competitions this season and was on the team sheet once again as Granit Xhaka’s second-half goal secured Arsenal a place in the Europa League knockouts.

The England international, who will be hoping to maintain his fitness ahead of next month’s World Cup, appeared to be struggling before being substituted in the 85th minute.

“He got a kick, he was limping a little bit, but hopefully, he will be alright,” Arteta told reporters. “Look at the top players in the world. They play 70 matches, play every three days and make the difference and win the game.

“You want to be at the top, you have to be able to do that. And if we start to put something different in the mind of a young player, I think we are making a huge mistake … I want them knocking on my door (saying), ‘I want to play, I want to win the game’.
“There is no fitness coach in the world that is going to tell me that they cannot do it because I’ve seen it. The players that score 50 goals do not play 38 games in the season.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Arsenal have won all four group matches to occupy the top spot on 12 points in Group A, followed by PSV on seven and Bodo/Glimt with four. FC Zurich remain without a point.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Arsenal, who are top of the Premier League standings on 27 points, next travel to 14th-placed Southampton on Sunday.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:27:57 pm
Next Story

U.S. judge blocks New York from banning guns in church

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 21: Latest News