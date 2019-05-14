Slovenian Damir Skomina to referee Champions League final

Toggle Menu
The 42-year-old Skomina, an international referee since 2002, has taken charge of four Champions League matches and two Europa League games this season.

Damir Skomina will referee the Champions League 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur (Source: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Slovenia’s Damir Skomina will referee the all-English Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Skomina officiated the Europa League final between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United in 2017 and the Super Cup between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in 2012.

At the final in Madrid, Skomina will be assisted by compatriots Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan, with Spain’s Antonio Mateu Lahoz named as the fourth official.

