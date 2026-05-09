Slot jibes at Salah’s ‘standard’ comments: ‘Not only important in gym… also on pitch’

Harmony has not been the keyword at Liverpool Football Club this season. After winning last season, things have fallen apart for the Reds both on and off the pitch. Star player Mohamed Salah has announced he will move on from the club at the end of the season, and his rift with manager Arne Slot this season has been well documented.

However, although Salah has said he will leave, he has continued to raise concerns about team culture and more recently, he spoke about gym culture.

“I told them when I leave, you need an example here. You need people to come early to the gym and people look at them: ‘Oh he goes to the gym, so I need to go.’ If that doesn’t happen, I think it will be tricky for this club because it’s something very, very necessary. You put the standard high, like people have to come early. People have to go gym,” Salah said.