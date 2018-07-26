Sir Alex Ferguson speaks publicly for first time after haemorrhage recovery, watch video

Alex Ferguson spoke for the first time since recovering from brain surgery. Alex Ferguson spoke for the first time since recovering from brain surgery.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson spoke publicly for the first time since May when a brain haemorrhage left him fighting for life. Thanking the Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals for saving his life Ferguson appreciated his well-wishers for their unending support and prayers. Ferguson, 76, underwent emergency brain surgery in May and was continuing his rehabilitation as an inpatient at the Salford Royal. He was released from hospital four weeks later, in early June.

“Hello. Just a quick message, first of all, to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals. Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care I would not be sitting here today. So, thank you from me and my family. Thank you very much, ” Ferguson said while speaking directly to the camera.

On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage. Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how. Today, we bring you a special message. pic.twitter.com/NgGejgM46e — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 26 July 2018

“It has made me feel so humble, as have all the messages I have had from all over the world, wishing me the best, and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you have given me,” he added.

“And lastly, I will be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to José [Mourinho] and the players. Thank you very much,” the Scot added.

Ferguson, who is the most successful manager in Premier League history, retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

