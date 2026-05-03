Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital from Old Trafford after feeling unwell

During his 26 years with the club from 1986 to 2013, Ferguson was instrumental in the team winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, 5 FA Cup titles apart from 4 League Cup titles. (File)

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after feeling unwell at Old Trafford ahead of United’s high voltage clash against Liverpool on Sunday. A BBC report stated that that it was a precautionary move and not an emergency situation. “Club officials are optimistic Ferguson will soon be fit enough to return home,” the BBC report said.

As United’s most successful manager in their history, Sir Alex Ferguson also holds the record for the longest serving manager of the team. During his 26 years with the club from 1986 to 2013, Ferguson was instrumental in the team winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, 5 FA Cup titles apart from 4 League Cup titles. He was knighted in 1999, the year United won the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.