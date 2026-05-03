Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital from Old Trafford after feeling unwell

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after feeling unwell at Old Trafford ahead of United’s high voltage clash against Liverpool on Sunday. A BBC report stated that that it was a precautionary move and not an emergency situation. “Club officials are optimistic Ferguson will soon be fit enough to return home,” the BBC report said.
As United’s most successful manager in their history, Sir Alex Ferguson also holds the record for the longest serving manager of the team. During his 26 years with the club from 1986 to 2013, Ferguson was instrumental in the team winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, 5 FA Cup titles apart from 4 League Cup titles. He was knighted in 1999, the year United won the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.
The former football manager, who was also Manchester United’s ambassador till 2024, was also named the brand ambassador for Playlist for Life charity, a charity promoting the use of music for dementia care.
Ferguson arrived in Manchester in 1986 after Ron Atkinson was sacked and after a difficult start, began building an empire.
Ferguson’s passion for the game has never diminished as was demonstrated when he led the club to a record 20th league title in 2013. Ferguson, a horse-racing enthusiast and wine connoisseur, was not an overnight success, experiencing some difficult years before landing the FA Cup in 1990 and the Cup Winners Cup the year after. Ending United’s 25-year wait for the English title in 1992-93 proved to be the catalyst for two decades of domination despite the challenges of Arsenal, Chelsea and more recently Manchester City.
Famous for his so-called hairdryer outbursts of rage at high-profile players, his manic gum-chewing and almost child-like celebration of goals, Ferguson became one of the worlds most respected coaches with his philosophy of attacking football and his ability to re-build teams.
His faith in young players launched the careers of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs while his signings of players such as Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney proved masterstrokes.