‘Shukram! Goals are important for me but team is …’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on his journey at the Saudi League for his team Al Nassr after his hatrick in the previous game. He has netted 8 goals and did two assists for the Riyadh team thus far.

“The three goals? I’m very happy, but the most important thing is the team and the victory,” he told SSC Sports. “The team did a fantastic job: they ran, they fought! Goals are important, but most important of all is the team,” Ronaldo said.

He also talked about it took a bit of time for him to adjust to the team and for the team to adjust to his style of play.

“I’m more adapted now: it’s not easy to arrive and, in five or six games, everyone knows my moves. Now I can better understand the movements of my companions, and they mine. The most important thing is that, step by step, we can reach a great level.”

And as the interviewer wrapped up the chat, Ronaldo would say “shukram!”

On December 31, Saudi club Al-Nassr announced the signing of Ronaldo on a free transfer. Ronaldo is set to earn the highest-ever salary for a professional footballer, with his two-and-a-half-year-long contract (till June 2025) worth around €200m (nearly 1,800 crore rupees or £177m) a year (approx. £ 3.4 million per week) after signing all commercial agreements.

The transfer had come on the back of weeks of speculation, dating back to before the World Cup. In November, a bombshell Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan was released. In it, he criticised his then club, Manchester United, and its manager, Erik ten Hag. Soon after the interview, Ronaldo was released by United, making him a free agent.