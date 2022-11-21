scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

‘Shoomilah, Shoomilah’: Story behind Qatar’s unofficial football anthem

In 2019, the story goes, the Qatari national team sang it on January 29 in their locker room after beating the UAE in the Asian Cup in the semifinals.

Qatar FansFans react while watching the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup at a fan zone in Doha, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

“Shoomilah, Shoomilah” is not the official football anthem of Qatar, but the song has become a rousing anthem of national pride in the last few years, especially when the country was under a regional diplomatic boycott in 2017.

The song immediately resonated with Qataris as it used the metaphor of courting to represent the bond of support and admiration between a nation and its leader. It played everywhere, even at weddings.

In more modern tradition, the Arabic proverb “shoomilah” (which means “aspire to him”) has been used to counsel young women approaching marriage to select the best warrior as their suitor.

WATCH VIDEO:

When Qatar celebrated its first national day on December 18, 2017, after its neighbours Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain declared an embargo on it, the song first gained notoriety.

On June 5 that year, the four countries severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar and imposed a sea, land and air blockade, claiming Qatar supported “terrorism” and was too close to their rival Iran. Qatar denied the allegations.

Especially in Kuwait and Oman, two nations who remained neutral in the Gulf issue, Shoomilah, Shoomilah gained popularity after Qatar won its first Asian Cup in 2019.

Some fans liked the upbeat version by Yemeni singer Maria Qahtan, while others praised the energetic version by Kuwaiti singer Ibrahim Dashti.

Japan vs Qatar Japan vs Qatar Final Football highlights: Qatar beat Japan 3-1. (Reuters)

In 2019, the story goes, the Qatari national team sang it on January 29 in their locker room after beating the UAE in the Asian Cup semifinals in Abu Dhabi, pleading with the cup to choose the proper suitors.

After a few days, a video of the team singing went viral on Twitter, during the final game against Japan.

According to Thomas Ross Griffin, author of Homeland, “Shoomilah, Shoomilah” had been played for the team by one of the players: National Identity Performance in the Qatar National Team, a chapter in the book, Football in the Middle East.

Qataris believe that the song will endure as their national anthem for football, encouraging them to triumph.

Around 60,000 spectators sung it at Al Bayt Stadium last year after Qatar defeated Bahrain 1-0 in the FIFA Arab Cup opener.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:52:42 am
