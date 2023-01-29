Shakira set to release new song on her and Gerard Pique’s birthday: Report

Shakira will release a new track on her and now ex-partner Gerard Pique’s common birthday which falls on February 2, according to a report by Marca as per SPORTbible. Although there are rumours that Pique might be a topic again, it will be less direct and more subtle.

The tune is with Karol G and the video was filmed in two days, according to the report.

Shakira made a huge sum of money from an earlier song where she seemingly took a dig at Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. As per Marca, Telecinco’s morning show ‘El Programa de Ana Rosa’, Shakira has collected a whole lot of money from various streaming services for her most recent release.

As per reports in Spanish media, Shakira is said to have made $512,000 from YouTube, $500,000 from Amazon Music, $360,000 from Spotify and $1,200,000 from Apple Music – bringing the total to $2,500,000.

‘Te felicito’ was another song also released with a subtle mention to Pique and that earned the She-Wolf singer $10 million.

Overall, with the two-month old track ‘Monotonia’ featuring Ozuna factored in, it’s estimated Shakira has added an extra $15 million for music about her past relationship

The song logged in more than 63 million views on YouTube, making it the most watched new Latin song in YouTube history.

Meanwhile, Pique, during a Twitch stream for his new ‘Kings League’ project, revealed that his 7-a-side-league had made a sponsorship deal with Casio -after Shakira in her song said he had traded a Rolex for a Casio.