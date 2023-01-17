Shakira made a huge sum from throwing shade at ex-partner Gerald Pique- Reports

Colombian pop star Shakira has made a huge sum of money from the song she seemingly took a dig at her ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

As per MARCA, Telecinco’s morning show ‘El Programa de Ana Rosa’, Shakira has collected a whole lot of money from various streaming services for her most recent release.

As per reports in Spanish media, Shakira is said to have made $512,000 from YouTube, $500,000 from Amazon Music, $360,000 from Spotify and $1,200,000 from Apple Music – bringing the total to $2,500,000.

‘Te felicito’ is another song also released with a subtle mention to Pique and that earned the She-Wolf singer $10 million.

Overall, with the two-month old track ‘Monotonia’ featuring Ozuna factored in, it’s estimated Shakira has added an extra $15 million for music about her past relationship

The new song has logged in more than 63 million views on YouTube, making it the most watched new Latin song in YouTube history.

Meanwhile, Pique, during a Twitch stream for his new ‘Kings League’ project, revealed that his 7-a-side-league had made a sponsorship deal with Casio -after Shakira in her song said he had traded a Rolex for a Casio.

Shakira and Pique, who’s played football for Barcelona, Manchester United and the Spanish national team, separated last year after being in a relationship for 12 years. They have two children together. Pique is now in a relationship with Clara Chia.