Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Shakira builds a wall to separate house from ex-partner Gerard Pique’s parents’ house

This move from Shakira came after several conflicts between her and the footballer's parents unfolded over the last few weeks. A black mannequin facing Pique’s parents house was placed on the terrace while Pique’s mother had reportedly asked it to be removed.

Pop singer Shakira is constructing a wall to properly separate her and Pique's parents' house. (Marca/AP)
In a latest development, pop star Shakira is constructing a wall between her and ex-husband Gerard Pique’s parents’ house in order to separate the two properties, the Spanish news outlet Marca reported. Both the houses are however connected in some areas and this seemingly is an attempt to separate the two.

The news broke after a TV camera spotted a cement mixer working around Shakira’s house in Barcelona.

There is also the fact that Shakira’s new song is being played loudly inside her property, so loud that it can be heard next door.

Meanwhile, her latest release is said to have been made to take a dig at ex-partner Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

Amidst these, an old video from 2012 has resurfaced on social media in which Shakira can be seen criticising the style advice of Montserrat Bernabeu, Pique’s mother, after she suggested Shakira should cut her hair short.

“Mother-in-law, I’m never going to listen to your style advice again!” Shakira said in that video.

The Colombian music artist and Pique, who’s played football for Barcelona, Manchester United and the Spanish national team, separated last year after being in a relationship for 12 years.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:58 IST
