Shaji Prabhakaran appointed as the new AIFF Secretary General

Newly elected All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey chaired Executive Committee has appointed Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran as the new Secretary General of Indian football’s governing body.

“Dr. Shaji’s previous experience as FIFA Regional Development Officer will bring in new and fresh ideas which will provide the much-needed fillip to Indian Football,” said Chaubey.

Among the other calls taken, IM Vijayan was appointed as the Chairman of the new AIFF Technical Committee with Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Climax Lawrence, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra and Ms. Pinki Bompal as the other members of the Committee. Former India captain Shabbir Ali was also unanimously named as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee. As per the new AIFF President’s proposal, Mr. Sunando Dhar was also unanimously appointed as the new Deputy Secretary General of the AIFF.

The decisions were made at the Executive Committee meet at the headquarters of Indian football, the Football House in Dwarka, Delhi earlier on Saturday, September 3.

Besides the President, vice President Mr. NA Harris, Treasurer Ajay Kipa, all other newly elected Executive Committee members, and the six eminent footballers co-opted in the Committee, except Bhaichung Bhutia, were present in the meeting.

Bhutia, who had also contested in the polls for the AIFF President role had lost to Chaubey by the count of 33-1.

“This is the first time that six former eminent players are part of the Committee as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court,” the newly appointed AIFF chief said during the meet. “We need to work together, and at no time should any personal ego come as a roadblock on our endeavour to take Indian football forward together. Discipline is the key to success, and we need to be accountable as per the deadlines set.”