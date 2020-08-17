Sevilla edge Manchester United to reach sixth UEFA Europa League final

Sevilla carved out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.
The Spanish side will meet in Friday’s final in Cologne either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk, who play in Dusseldorf on Monday night.
6 – Sevilla have reached their sixth UEFA Cup/Europa League final, at least two more times than any other side in the history of the competition. Know-how. #UEL pic.twitter.com/a95YOR9lbe
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 16, 2020
Sevilla substitute Luuk De Jong scored a 78th-minute winner after Suso had cancelled out an early Bruno Fernandes penalty that put United ahead.
The Portuguese midfielder converted a ninth-minute spot-kick, United’s 22nd of the season in all competitions, after Marcus Rashford was fouled by Diego Carlos as Sevilla keeper Yassine Bono saved the England forward’s close-range shot.
Suso levelled in the 26th when he swept a low cross from Sergio Reguilon inside the near post.
Bono pulled off numerous saves to deny United a second, however, before Sevilla struck against the run of play.
Dutchman De Jong steered the ball past United keeper David De Gea from five metres after a Jesus Navas cross from the right left him unmarked, condemning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to their third semi-final defeat of the season following the FA Cup and League Cup.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.