Sevilla threaten to pull out of Super Cup against Barcelona

Sevilla have threatened to withdraw from the Spanish Super Cup scheduled to be played on Sunday night after the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said that there would be no restrictions on players from outside the EU for the tournament.

Surprised by the late announcement by RFEF, Sevilla threatened to pull out if the Spanish champions field ‘improper lineup’ of more than three non-EU players. La Liga allows only three non-EU players in squads for league matches.

Releasing a statement, Sevilla said, “Sevilla FC is surprised by the RFEF’s announcement 24 hours before the Super Cup. It has said that as many non-EU players as desired can be registered. In their last statement for the 2018-2019 season, only three were due to be allowed, without exception.”

“The club’s legal department is studying the matter and should FC Barcelona line up with more than three non-EU players, it would present possible ground for withdrawal due to an improper line-up.”

Barcelona are likely to feature new signings Malcom, Arturo Vidal and Arthur as their three non-EU players although their centre-back Marlon also travelled with the squad to Morocco. Forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have already acquired EU citizenship while Brazilian Phlippe Coutinho has received a Portuguese citizenship through his wife.

Sevilla qualified for the Spanish Super Cup after emerging runners-up of last season’s Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, Barcelona won both the league and cup.

