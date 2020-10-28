Sevilla to partner with unnamed club in India for long-term project soon: CEO

Sevilla has won the UEFA Europa League a record six times. (AP Photo)

After making a name for themselves in Europe with a record sixth UEFA Europa League title last season, Sevilla have now set their sights on gaining recognition in India by partnering with an unnamed Indian Super League (ISL) club.

Sevilla, who have previously won one La Liga and five Copa del Reys, ended their four-year trophy drought after defeating Inter Milan in the continental competition’s final back in August. Now, with the club amongst the elite of Europe, it has planned out a collaboration to increase their international presence.

“We have always been a small club with limited resources but now we want to start growing internationally. We want to define who we are and India is the main objective for us,” Jose Maria Cruz, the CEO of Sevilla FC, told indianexpress.com.

“Previously, we had our focus on the likes of USA, Mexico, Japan, China, and a few African countries, but India and its market demands most of our efforts and resources for atleast the next three years.”

Revealing the details of a failed partnership with an ISL club earlier, Cruz reassured that the club management has been working towards a project with another club.

“Earlier, we had an opportunity to make a deal with an ISL club, but they backed out in the last minute only to enter into a partnership with another European club. Now, we are aiming to announce a long-term partnership with an unnamed ISL club by December with who we want to create a sporting asset,” said Cruz.

“We want to create new technological projects in India as we never wanted to buy any shares or partially own a club. With the new agreement with the ISL club, we plan to play some friendly matches in the country with Sevilla B, who are currently in Segunda Division B, within the next two years.”

Apart from the impending collaboration, Sevilla have also aligned themselves with Real Betis and Celta Vigo to contribute more to the La Liga India Football Schools.

Previously in August, Borussia Dortmund had announced a two-year partnership with Hyderabad FC. Manchester City’s owners, the City Football Group (CFG), had also purchased a majority 65 percent stake in Mumbai City FC last November.

Sevilla have so far found themselves off the pace this season, claiming just seven points from their opening five matches to sit in 13th position. After losing to Eibar on Sunday, Los Nervionenses aim to get back on track in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday when they host Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.

