Sevilla confirms signing ex-Spain midfielder Isco

August 9, 2022 10:12:47 am
Sevilla confirmed the signing of former Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcón.
Isco signed a two-year deal after passing a medical. His contract with Madrid had not been renewed at the end of last season.
It's 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟. #IscoDisco pic.twitter.com/PM3K7cnKzp
— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 8, 2022
The 30-year-old attacking midfielder is the club’s third signing for the season after it brought defenders Marcão and Alex Telles to help make up for the departures of Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos.
Isco had been with Madrid since transferring from Málaga in 2013, but he had not played much as a starter in recent seasons. He also lost his place in Spain’s national team after his recent struggles.
Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui coached Isco when he was at the height of his powers with Madrid and Spain. Isco was part of Spain’s squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sevilla will open its Spanish league campaign at Osasuna on Friday. The Andalucia team finished fourth last season, earning a Champions League berth.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Tally lower, but but diversification and athletics haul a good signPremium
On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Revisiting Khaleja: Mahesh Babu’s underappreciated movie that is among his best works
Har Ghar Tiranga: In Karnataka, education officers worry about dearth of flagpoles in villages
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 17.8%
Anurag Kashyap says ‘lack of unity’ responsible for cancel culture in Bollywood: ‘I have faced a lot of it’
Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev set to defend title in Montreal
Decoding the link between perfumes and PCOS
Monkeypox cases driven ‘underground’ by anti-gay stigma in India
Lewis Hamilton admits he wanted to quit F1 after last year’s controversy in Abu Dhabi
Biden ‘concerned’ as China extends military drills around Taiwan
Amitabh Bhattacharya is enjoying your ‘Kesariya’ memes but stands by what he wrote, ‘It’s a modern film and characters…’
Delhi News Live: Man opens fire, injures three children in Delhi’s Seelampur; L-G flags ‘delay’ in tabling audit reports
Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal opens up about cancer battle, reveals how Anurag Kashyap encouraged him to keep fighting