FIFA World Cup: Seven deadly minutes

Can’t watch anymore: Brazilian fans could hardly believe what they had witnessed. (Source: AP)

It wasn’t an own goal, but it may as well have been one. And once again, it could well have been credited to the man who reverse-kicked this tournament into play with a deflection into his own net —Marcelo.

Jogging down the inside right of his flank, Marcelo, Brazil’s over-smart left-back, looked to back-heel a pass to his sweeper, Luiz Gustavo.He could’ve sought to roll the ball ahead, to either Hulk on the left, Fred down the middle or even Bernard on the right.But when his fellow defenders had set the precedent in the first 10 minutes of the game by only hurling long balls ahead, Marcelo perhaps found a simple pass ahead beneath his style.]

So Marcelo paused, looked around and whipped his heel backwards. Had Brazil known the extent to which that single flick would damage their reputation, they would’ve stopped play, shaken every hand in the vicinity and exited the game and the tournament 80 minutes before the final whistle. It would have been a more dignified end.

But they clearly didn’t, so David Luiz and Maicon began their futile attempt of chasing down Sami Khedira as he intercepted Marcelo’s mistake and skated towards the Brazil box. But midfielder Fernandinho stumbled into Khedira and deflected the ball off to a corner.

For the rest of the game, this would be the only move the Manchester City midfielder would be proud of.

Even as Marcelo raised his arms in the air to publicly acknowledge his offence, Germany’s Toni Kroos ripped in his corner. It swung over a herd of German forwards and Brazilian defenders at the near-post and landed without bouncing on Thomas Mueller, alone at the far end. And Germany’s leading goal-scorer at this World Cup certainly didn’t need a second invitation to hoof it past a livid Julio Cesar.

The masses at the Estadio Mineirao didn’t exactly fall silent at this point, but the fizz from just 10 minutes ago, when they had bellowed out their national anthem, had gone flat.

Within just 19 minutes though, the home support would completely vanish — not just in voice but altogether, with spectators exiting the stadium in the thousands — only for it to return deep in the second half, when the few yellow-clad specks began vociferously cheering every German goal.

These were unprecedented scenes unfolding in the stands of a Brazilian stadium. But again, these were also unprecedented scenes unfurling on a football pitch with the Selecao on it.

Before all hell broke loose, David Luiz’s men managed to keep their deficit to 1-0 for a 13-minute period. In this time, everyone from Maicon to Marcelo, David Luiz to Dante— the man who had replaced a banned Thiago Silva —searched for that perfect long ball ahead.

Perfection, though, remained elusive. Now the Algerians had used the same ploy to throw the Germans off guard in their Round of 16 match. But the Algerians had quick and nimble-footed forwards who were ever-ready to make that darting run. Brazil, on the other hand, had the bulky Hulk and fretting Fred upfront.

Hulk and Fred hardly managed to catch any of these sky-rocketing passes. And in the off-chance that they did, they thumped it on to the closest German defender’s legs. A dozen minutes of this nonsensical play and the Germans had seen enough to know that they could move ahead in packs without fearing a potent counter-attack. So in packs, charge ahead they did.

Staving off one such charge in the 22nd minute, Fernandinho collected the ball in the centre of midfield and looked to clear/pass the long ball ahead. Only, the mishit clearance went as far as Kroos, who daintily shifted the ball and Miroslav Klose into open space.

Klose stuffed up his first attempt nice and good, punching it straight to Cesar. But when the goalie punched it back to Klose, the German number 11 thanked him profusely with his World Cup record-breaking goal.

Overwhelmed, the reeling fans perhaps now began realising just how good this Mannschaft side really were. But the Selecao decided to intervene with a show of just how poor they really could be.

Just a second after the goal brought the ball back to square one (circle one, in this case), Kroos and Mueller were hurtling ahead once again, with the former scoring Germany’s number three from about 15 yards outside the box.

Three in a flash

Then Kroos sidefooted number four in, just fifteen seconds later. Germany had scored three goals in three minutes or 179 seconds to be precise. And you just knew a fifth was due sooner rather than later when David Luiz, the only man in Brazil’s box, charged ahead to stop a racing Khedira from advancing any further.

Noticing the vacant space behind the Brazil captain, the Real Madrid man flicked in Germany’s fifth through an empty box from about 12 yards away.

Few were around for the second half to notice substitute Andre Schurrle score twice to make it 7-0. For by this time, the supporters were already wandering aimlessly about the city with vacant stares in their eyes.

Those eyes found no solace as Belo Horizonte had already pulled its collective shutters down. Had Brazil’s defence done the same about an hour ago, their bare backs would still have been draped in shining yellow jerseys.

Now those stained jerseys hung around their necks, knotted like a noose.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App