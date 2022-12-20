scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Serie A will have semi-automatic offside detection from Jan 27: FIGC

Serie A president Lorenzo Casini had said it would be launched on the first matchday after the World Cup break on Jan. 4 but the new date has been set after testing.

Serie A will be the first league to implement the offside system, the same one used at the World Cup in Qatar, starting from the 20th championship round. (Twitter/AC Milan)

Italy’s football federation (FIGC) has authorised the introduction of SAOT technology, the semi-automatic offside detection system, from Jan. 27, it announced on Monday.

Serie A president Lorenzo Casini had said it would be launched on the first matchday after the World Cup break on Jan. 4 but the new date has been set after testing.

Serie A will be the first league to implement the offside system, the same one used at the World Cup in Qatar, starting from the 20th championship round.

“The Council authorised the introduction of the SAOT technology … following the conclusion of the offline tests currently underway at the IBC in Lissone,” the FICG said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

The FIGC is using the technology to achieve greater accuracy in decision-making and reduce the time spent on each review.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 12:19:54 am
Next Story

Argentina to celebrate World Cup victory at Buenos Aires’ Obelisk

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close