Watch: Roma manager Jose Mourinho gets a red card for allegedly abusing the referee

Roma manager Jose Mourinho was sent off for the third time this season as the former Manchester United manager again saw red when Roma faced Cremonese in Serie A on Tuesday night. Mourinho allegedly called the referee a ‘c**t’.

The Giallorossi coach Mourinho was sent off for dissent earlier in the match. He had already been sent off twice this season, before Tuesday night. Earlier this season, Roma coach Salvatore Foti was banned for a month, following his tirade at officials after the Giallorossi were knocked out of the Coppa Italia.

Mourinho looked frustrated when Frank Tsadjout gave Cremonese a shock lead in the first half and the visitors manager couldn’t help but expressing his dissapointment at seeing his side go behind once again to a low ranked team.

He took his frustration out on the officials at the start of the second spell, and was given a red card for dissent in just the second minute after the half time break.

Another week, another Jose Mourinho red card 😂 pic.twitter.com/sWMjRfgsqp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 28, 2023

Fans accused the Portugal manager of calling the referee, or one his assistants, a ‘f***ing c**t.’

After nearly three decades — and 6½ months of agony this season — Cremonese has finally won a match in Serie A again. The promoted club beat Roma 2-1 with a late penalty from Daniel Ciofani.

Cremonese’s 30-match winless streak in Serie A stretching back to its last appearance in 1995-96 was tied for the Italian league’s longest with Ancona, which went winless between 1993 and 2004.